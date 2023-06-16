On Rani Lakshmibai's death anniversary, here are five facts about the 'Rani of Jhansi'

Representational Pic. File

Listen to this article Remembering Rani Lakshmibai: Five facts about the 'Rani of Jhansi' x 00:00

Rani Lakshmibai, also known as the Rani of Jhansi, was a queen of the princely state of Jhansi in North India. She died on June 18, 1858, while fighting against the Britishers in Gwalior. Rani Lakshmibai was one of the bravest freedom fighters of India. She was said to be a fearless woman who fought courageously against the Britishers. Rani Lakshmibai lost her life in a battle on June 18, 1858.

Rani Lakshmibai was married to Maharaja Gangadhar Rao Newalkar, the ruler of Jhansi. After his death in 1853, the British East India Company refused to recognize their adopted son as the rightful heir, leading to a conflict with the British authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rani Lakshmibai's refusal to surrender Jhansi to the British forces and her determination to protect her kingdom made her an icon of resistance against colonial rule. She actively rallied local leaders and soldiers to fight against the British.

The British launched an attack on Jhansi in March 1858. Despite the fierce resistance put up by Rani Lakshmibai and her forces, the city eventually fell into British hands.

On Rani Lakshmibai's death anniversary, here are five facts about the 'Rani of Jhansi'

1. Rani Lakshmibai, also known as the Rani of Jhansi, was a prominent figure in the Indian Rebellion of 1857 against British colonial rule. She was born on November 19, 1828, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

2. Rani Lakshmibai's death anniversary is observed on June 18th each year. On that day in 1858, she valiantly fought against British forces in the Battle of Gwalior, where she lost her life.

3. Rani Lakshmibai became a symbol of resistance and bravery during the rebellion. She played a pivotal role in leading her troops and actively participating in battles to defend her kingdom.

4. The Battle of Gwalior was a significant conflict during the rebellion. Despite being outnumbered, Rani Lakshmibai displayed remarkable courage and fought till the very end. Her heroic efforts continue to inspire people to this day.

5. Rani Lakshmibai's legacy as a fearless warrior and a symbol of Indian independence is honored on her death anniversary. Commemorative events, processions, and tributes are organized in various parts of India to pay homage to her sacrifices and commemorate her inspiring life.