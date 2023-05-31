Reports claiming lack of evidence against WFI chief wrong, says Delhi Police

The Delhi Police said that its investigation into the sexual harassment case is under progress

The Delhi Police on Wednesday, May 31, said reports claiming that the Delhi Police has not found sufficient evidence into the sexual harassment case against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh are "wrong." The Delhi Police said that its investigation into the case is under progress, reported PTI.

Earlier, the police said that they had not found sufficient evidence to arrest Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Singh, who is accused of sexually harassing seven female wrestlers, including a minor.

Later, taking to Twitter, the Delhi Police said, "Several media channels are running a story that the Delhi Police hasn't found sufficient evidence in the cases registered against the Ex-President of WFI and a final report in the matter is due to be submitted before the concerned court.

"It is to clarify that this news is 'wrong' and the investigation into this sensitive case is under progress with all sensitivity," it tweeted.

The wrestlers, who had been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 seeking the arrest of Singh, were removed from the site by the police on Sunday after they tried to march to the new Parliament building following its inauguration.

They were detained before being released later.

The Delhi police on Monday said wrestlers will be allowed to demonstrate at any suitable place in the city other than Jantar Mantar.

“On Sunday, the protesters flouted the law, ignoring our repeated requests. Hence, we cleared the site and ended the dharna. If the wrestlers will apply for permission to stage their sit-in again in the future, they will be allowed to do so at any suitable notified place other than Jantar Mantar,” the deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier on Tuesday, protesting wrestlers, gathered at Uttarakhand's Haridwar to immerse their medals in river Ganga, as a mark of protest against WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations. However, they decided to halt their plan after farmer leader Naresh Tikait intervened and sought a five-day time from the protesting grapplers.

(With inputs from PTI)