In view of the upcoming Republic Day 2025 celebrations, flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) will be temporarily restricted.

Delhi airport operator DIAL on Saturday said there will be no flight arrivals and departures between 10.20 am and 12.45 pm for the next eight days till January 26 in view of the Republic Day week.

Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is the country's busiest airport and handles around 1,300 flight movements daily.

"As per the NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) issued for Republic Day week from 19th to 26th Jan 2025, no flights would be arriving or departing from Delhi Airport between 10:20 AM to 12:45 PM IST," DIAL said in a post on X.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) also advised passengers to check with the airlines concerned for the updated flight information.

The DIAL has also stepped up security for Republic Day 2025. In a post on X, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said, "Keeping your safety in mind, enhanced security measures are in place at Delhi airport. Please plan your time well to ensure a smooth journey. We appreciate your cooperation with our security staff to maintain a safe environment for all. Thank you for your understanding."

Operation of drones, and other aerial platforms banned in view of Republic Day celebrations

The operation of sub-conventional aerial platforms has been prohibited over the national capital in view of Republic Day celebrations, a Delhi Police statement read.

The restriction, which came into effect on January 18, will remain in force until February 1, according to an order issued by the Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora.

The order said that criminal or anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to public safety, dignitaries and vital installations by using such aerial platforms.

The use of platforms such as paragliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, unmanned aircraft systems (UASs), micro-light aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, quadcopters, have been prohibited, the order read. It also prohibits para-jumping from aircraft.

"Therefore, the Delhi Police has prohibited flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms over the national capital on the occasion of Republic Day and doing so shall be punishable under section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)," it said.

(With inputs from Agencies)