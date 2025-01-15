As per an official, no flight diversions or cancellations have been reported so far

Over 100 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport on Wednesday morning due to dense fog resulting in low visibility, PTI reported.

As per PTI, an official claimed that no flight diversions or cancellations have been reported so far.

"Low visibility and fog over Delhi may lead to some delays. We're keeping a close watch on the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly," IndiGo said in a post on X at 8.18 am.

Delhi airport operator DIAL said that even though landings and takeoffs continue at the airport, flights that are not CAT III-complaint may get affected, PTI cited.

CAT III facility helps flight operations in low visibility conditions.

As per the information available on Flightrader24.com, more than 100 flights were delayed on Wednesday, PTI reported.

"Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a post on X at 7.35 am.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital handles around 1,300 flights daily movements, PTI reported.

Last week, 15 flights were diverted at the Delhi airport as low visibility due to dense fog impacted operations for the second straight day.

Due to the adverse weather conditions, many flights were delayed and the country's largest airline IndiGo temporarily put arrivals and departures on hold.

An official said that 15 flights were diverted at the Delhi airport between 12.15 am and 1.30 am due to reduced visibility.

"While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a post on X at 6.56 am.

CAT III facility allows aircraft to operate in low visibility conditions.

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is operated by DIAL.

"#6ETravelAdvisory: Departures and arrivals at #DelhiAirport are currently on hold due to reduced visibility," IndiGo said in a post on X at 1.05 am on Saturday.

Air India said in an update on X at 1.16 am that poor visibility due to dense fog is impacting flight operations in Delhi and parts of northern India.

(With PTI inputs)