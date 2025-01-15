Breaking News
Mumbai Marathon: Police issues traffic diversions and restrictions in city
Indian Railways UTS app crashes, commuters face glitch while booking tickets
NCP (SP) leader Mahesh Kothe dies of heart attack while taking a holy dip in UP
Man held for killing friend who sexually harassed his wife
Sarpanch murder: Cop suspended for objectionable social media post on protests
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > News > India News > Article > Over 100 flights delayed as dense fog reduces visibility at Delhi airport

Over 100 flights delayed as dense fog reduces visibility at Delhi airport

Updated on: 15 January,2025 10:42 AM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

As per an official, no flight diversions or cancellations have been reported so far

Over 100 flights delayed as dense fog reduces visibility at Delhi airport

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Over 100 flights delayed as dense fog reduces visibility at Delhi airport
x
00:00

Over 100 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport on Wednesday morning due to dense fog resulting in low visibility, PTI reported.


As per PTI, an official claimed that no flight diversions or cancellations have been reported so far.


"Low visibility and fog over Delhi may lead to some delays. We're keeping a close watch on the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly," IndiGo said in a post on X at 8.18 am.


Delhi airport operator DIAL said that even though landings and takeoffs continue at the airport, flights that are not CAT III-complaint may get affected, PTI cited.

CAT III facility helps flight operations in low visibility conditions.

As per the information available on Flightrader24.com, more than 100 flights were delayed on Wednesday, PTI reported.

"Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a post on X at 7.35 am.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital handles around 1,300 flights daily movements, PTI reported.

Last week, 15 flights were diverted at the Delhi airport as low visibility due to dense fog impacted operations for the second straight day.

Due to the adverse weather conditions, many flights were delayed and the country's largest airline IndiGo temporarily put arrivals and departures on hold.

An official said that 15 flights were diverted at the Delhi airport between 12.15 am and 1.30 am due to reduced visibility.

"While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a post on X at 6.56 am.

CAT III facility allows aircraft to operate in low visibility conditions.

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is operated by DIAL.

"#6ETravelAdvisory: Departures and arrivals at #DelhiAirport are currently on hold due to reduced visibility," IndiGo said in a post on X at 1.05 am on Saturday.

Air India said in an update on X at 1.16 am that poor visibility due to dense fog is impacting flight operations in Delhi and parts of northern India.

(With PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

delhi delhi airport Weather indigo news india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK