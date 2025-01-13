'Had the worst experience with Indigo at Delhi airport': Indian cricketer slams airline for 'ruining' his holiday

Sharma concluded his tale of woe by dubbing IndiGo's staff management as the 'worst' he has ever encountered

Abhishek Sharma (Pic: AFP)

Young Indian batter Abhishek Sharma, fresh off his 12 T20I caps and prepping for his next outing against England, on Sunday came down heavily on the airline IndiGo. A one-day holiday transformed into a day of rage at Delhi airport, courtesy of what he described as the 'worst airline experience' of his life.

Sharma took to Instagram to detail his ordeal, which began when he arrived punctually at the 'correct counter', only to be shuffled around. He held counter manager Ms. Sushmita Mittal responsible, whose behaviour he described as 'absolutely unacceptable'.

"I had the worst experience with Indigo at Delhi airport," he wrote. "The behaviour of staff, especially counter manager Ms. Sushmita Mittal, was absolutely unacceptable. I arrived on time at the correct counter, but they redirected me unnecessarily to another counter, only to tell me later that check-in was closed, making me miss my flight."

A screenshot of Sharma's Instagram story

Sharma concluded his tale of woe by dubbing IndiGo's staff management as the 'worst' he has ever encountered.

The airline swiftly released a rebuttal, essentially calling the AirHelp report unreliable. In their statement, IndiGo cited data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which apparently crowns them as punctuality royalty with the 'lowest customer complaint ratio for an airline of its size and scale of operations'.

Two days ago, in what was a high-stakes Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinal between Maharashtra and Punjab in Vadodara, Punjab skipper Sharma failed to deliver a notable performance with the bat.

Renowned for his consistent form throughout the tournament, Sharma fell cheaply, managing just 19 runs off 16 deliveries, prematurely ending his innings.

Opting to bat first, Maharashtra set an imposing target of 275 runs, laying down the gauntlet for Punjab. In response, Punjab's opening pair—Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh—stepped onto the field with clear intent to dominate. However, their partnership failed to provide the solid foundation Punjab desperately needed. The duo could only muster 25 runs before Prabhsimran Singh fell victim to a sharp delivery from Mukesh Choudhary, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer in the IPL.

Despite the initial promise, Punjab's pursuit of the target was off to a shaky start, with their captain’s early dismissal adding to the mounting pressure.