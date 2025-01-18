Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attacked: Mumbai Police arrests accused from Thane in late night operation
Mumbai weather updates: City's air quality remains in 'poor' category
Unauthorised autorickshaws cause menace in Vasai
Saif Ali Khan attacked: ‘Assailant’ was prepared with change of clothes
Mumbai weather updates: Warm pause in cold spell ahead
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > News > India News > Article > RG Kar verdict Kolkata court pronounces Sanjay Roy guilty of docs rape murder

RG Kar verdict: Kolkata court pronounces Sanjay Roy guilty of doc’s rape-murder

Updated on: 19 January,2025 07:50 AM IST  |  Kolkata
Agencies |

Top

The Sealdah court, where Roy’s trial was held, will announce his sentence on Monday, Additional District and Sessions Judge Anirban Das said.

RG Kar verdict: Kolkata court pronounces Sanjay Roy guilty of doc’s rape-murder

Protesters demanding justice for the victim at RG Kar Hospital. Pic/X

Listen to this article
RG Kar verdict: Kolkata court pronounces Sanjay Roy guilty of doc’s rape-murder
x
00:00

A Kolkata court on Saturday found Sanjay Roy guilty of raping and murdering an on-duty doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, a heinous crime that ignited nationwide outrage and led to prolonged protests. The Sealdah court, where Roy’s trial was held, will announce his sentence on Monday, Additional District and Sessions Judge Anirban Das said.


The verdict was delivered nearly two months after the in-camera trial began in November 2024, and 162 days after the brutal crime on August 9, 2024. Roy, arrested a day after the crime, was found guilty under Sections 64 (rape), 66 (punishment for causing death), and 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). 


Section 103(1) carries a possible punishment of death or life imprisonment. The judge stated that Roy was found guilty of sexually assaulting the doctor and strangling her to death, and that the CBI had proven all the charges against him.


Das noted that Roy had entered the hospital around 4 am and attacked the on-duty doctor while she was asleep in the seminar room of the hospital. “You sexually assaulted the doctor. You throttled her and covered her face and she ultimately died owing to the attack,” he said.

“On the basis of these allegations, charges were framed against you under Sections 64, 66 and 103(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). On the basis of the statements of the witnesses and the documents produced in this matter, your guilt has been proved and you are being pronounced guilty,” the judge said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kolkata west bengal india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK