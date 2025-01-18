The Sealdah court, where Roy’s trial was held, will announce his sentence on Monday, Additional District and Sessions Judge Anirban Das said.

Protesters demanding justice for the victim at RG Kar Hospital. Pic/X

Listen to this article RG Kar verdict: Kolkata court pronounces Sanjay Roy guilty of doc’s rape-murder x 00:00

A Kolkata court on Saturday found Sanjay Roy guilty of raping and murdering an on-duty doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, a heinous crime that ignited nationwide outrage and led to prolonged protests. The Sealdah court, where Roy’s trial was held, will announce his sentence on Monday, Additional District and Sessions Judge Anirban Das said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The verdict was delivered nearly two months after the in-camera trial began in November 2024, and 162 days after the brutal crime on August 9, 2024. Roy, arrested a day after the crime, was found guilty under Sections 64 (rape), 66 (punishment for causing death), and 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Section 103(1) carries a possible punishment of death or life imprisonment. The judge stated that Roy was found guilty of sexually assaulting the doctor and strangling her to death, and that the CBI had proven all the charges against him.

Das noted that Roy had entered the hospital around 4 am and attacked the on-duty doctor while she was asleep in the seminar room of the hospital. “You sexually assaulted the doctor. You throttled her and covered her face and she ultimately died owing to the attack,” he said.

“On the basis of these allegations, charges were framed against you under Sections 64, 66 and 103(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). On the basis of the statements of the witnesses and the documents produced in this matter, your guilt has been proved and you are being pronounced guilty,” the judge said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever