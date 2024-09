Six people were killed in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district when a car rammed into two motorcycles, police said on Thursday.

Representative image

Listen to this article Road crash in Rajasthan leaves six dead x 00:00

Six people were killed in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district when a car rammed into two motorcycles, police said on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accident occurred on Wednesday night on the Suratgarh-Anupgarh state highway when the victims were returning after attending a religious programme.

"Six people have been killed in the accident. Three died on the spot while three others died while on way to hospital," Bijai Nagar police station in-charge Govind Ram said.

The car driver fled from the spot.

The deceased were identified as Tarachand (20), Manish (24), Sunil Kumar (20), Rahul (20), Shubhkaran (19) and Balram (20).

The bodies will be handed over to family members after postmortem.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever