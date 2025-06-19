A Coast Guard helicopter on a standard coastal patrol had to make an unscheduled landing at a college ground in Kerala on Thursday. This precautionary landing was due to encountering rough weather, according to a Defence release

File Photo.

A Coast Guard helicopter on a routine coastal patrol made a precautionary landing at a college ground in Kerala on Thursday after encountering rough weather, a Defence release said.

The Chetak helicopter was returning from patrol when it faced turbulent weather conditions. As a safety measure, the crew carried out a precautionary landing at the football field of St Gregorios Dental College in Chelad, near Kothamangalam in Ernakulam district, the release said.

After the weather cleared, the helicopter resumed its journey and landed safely at the Coast Guard Air Enclave in Nedumbassery, it added.

