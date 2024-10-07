Rs 1,814 crore drug bust near Bhopal

Gujarat ATS seizes 907 kg mephedrone, arrests two

MD drug and its raw materials seized from a factory in Bhopal. Pics/PTI

Authorities have seized mephedrone (MD) drug valued at Rs 1,814 crore and its raw materials from a factory on the outskirts of Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal and arrested two persons in this connection, officials said on Sunday.

Total 907.09 kg of mephedrone, both in solid and liquid forms, was seized in the raid and search operation carried out jointly by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Delhi, at the factory located in Bagroda industrial estate near Bhopal on Saturday, they said.

This is the largest illegal factory ever busted by the Gujarat ATS. The unit had the capacity to manufacture 25 kg of MD drug per day, the ATS said in a statement. A process was underway to manufacture a large amount of the contraband when the raid was carried out, it said.

During the operation, authorities seized 907.09 kg of mephedrone, both in solid and liquid forms, with an estimated value of R1,814.18 crore in the international market, the ATS said. Two persons, identified as Amit Chaturvedi, 57, and Sanyal Prakash Bane, 40, were arrested during the raid, it said.

During their preliminary interrogation, it came to light that Bane was earlier arrested in 2017 in a MD drug seizure case at Amboli in Maharashtra and served five years in jail.

