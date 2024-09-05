Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to kin of Andhra Pradesh flood victims

He added that there is a chance now to go door-to-door for relief as flood has ‘receded’

AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu distributes essential items to the flood-affected. Pic/PTI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday provided ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of 20 people who perished in rain-related incidents in the state, even as rescue and relief operations continued in parts of Vijayawada.

So far, 20 people have died in the rain and floods which caused damage in several parts of the southern state, especially Vijayawada. Naidu said, “Extend Rs 5 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased on behalf of the government.” He added that there is a chance now to go door-to-door for relief as flood has ‘receded’.

