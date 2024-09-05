Breaking News
Ganeshotsav 2024: Mumbai mandals embrace women’s safety theme this year
Mid-Day Impact | Dating app scam probe: Cops raid Bangur Nagar Hotel, nab 6
Mumbai: Insta-crypto and fake Prime scams busted by cops
Mumbai: Bandra road cleaner worked 11 months for a fake BMC job
Mumbai: Mob beats man to death over parking in Wadala
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > India News > Article > Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to kin of Andhra Pradesh flood victims

Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to kin of Andhra Pradesh flood victims

Updated on: 05 September,2024 07:20 AM IST  |  Vijayawada
Agencies |

Top

He added that there is a chance now to go door-to-door for relief as flood has ‘receded’

Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to kin of Andhra Pradesh flood victims

AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu distributes essential items to the flood-affected. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to kin of Andhra Pradesh flood victims
x
00:00

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday provided ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of 20 people who perished in rain-related incidents in the state, even as rescue and relief operations continued in parts of Vijayawada.


So far, 20 people have died in the rain and floods which caused damage in several parts of the southern state, especially Vijayawada. Naidu said, “Extend Rs 5 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased on behalf of the government.” He added that there is a chance now to go door-to-door for relief as flood has ‘receded’. 



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news vijayawada andhra pradesh n chandrababu naidu heavy rains floods india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK