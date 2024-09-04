The Indian Navy is continuing its operations, evacuating stranded individuals and dropping food packets using aerial assets, an official statement said on Wednesday

The rescue and relief operations underway. Pic/Defence PRO

Listen to this article Indian Naval helicopters drop 1,820 kg of food packets, 22 kg medicines in flood-hit areas of Andhra Pradesh x 00:00

The Indian Naval helicopters drop 1,820 kg of food packets, 22 kg medicines in flood-hit areas of Andhra Pradesh, a Defence PRO said on Wednesday.

The Indian Navy has launched a major humanitarian operation to deliver essential supplies to the affected regions, the officials said.

In an official statement, the officials said that in response to the heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding in the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, the Indian Navy assets, under Eastern Naval Command have been actively deployed to assist the State Administration and NDRF in ongoing relief efforts. The Indian Navy is continuing its operations, evacuating stranded individuals and dropping food packets using aerial assets.

"Indian Naval helicopters are currently deployed for flood relief efforts, during which 1,820 kg of food packets and 22 kg of medicines have been air-dropped to affected personnel," the official statement said.

Indian Naval helicopters are currently deployed for flood relief efforts in #AndhraPradesh, during which 1,820 kg of food packets and 22 kg of medicines have been air-dropped to affected areas.



Video credit: Defence PRO #FloodRelief #IndianNavy #HumanitarianAid…

To further support the relief operations, Flood Relief Teams (FRTs) are being deployed at Ajit Singh Nagar in NTR District to distribute food and relief materials in the affected areas. These teams are also facilitating the evacuation of personnel from locations accessible by Gemini boats, the statement further said.

"Technical teams are stationed at Vijayawada Airport to ensure smooth aircraft operations during the ongoing relief efforts," the officials said.

The Indian Navy has been tasked with assisting with rescue and relief efforts in Andhra Pradesh due to catastrophic flooding caused by persistent rain. Following requests from the local administration, aircraft, flood relief teams (FRTs), and diving teams from the Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam were dispatched to assist with continuing Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) activities, reported ANI.

According to the ANI report, the Navy has deployed four helicopters, including two Advanced Light Helicopters and two Chetaks, as well as a Dornier aircraft, to provide search and rescue (SAR) coverage. So far, 22 stranded people have been rescued, and more than 1,000 kilogrammes of food have been airlifted to those in need.