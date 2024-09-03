Flooding caused by a cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal has badly affected numerous districts of Vijayawada. The persistent downpour has caused the water level at the Prakasam barrage to clim

PM Narendra Modi/ AFP

Listen to this article Andhra rains: NDRF, central forces deliver aid to flood-hit Vijaywada by helicopter x 00:00

Amidst heavy rainfall and flooding in Andhra Pradesh, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), in collaboration with Central forces and district officials, used helicopters to deliver food, drinking water, and other necessary supplies to flood-affected regions of Vijayawada. Flooding caused by a cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal has badly affected numerous districts of Vijayawada. The persistent Andhra rains has caused the water level at the Prakasam barrage to climb, reported ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the ANI report, Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh revealed that for the first time, the state administration used drones to bring rescue goods and food to persons trapped by the floods, considerably increasing the efficiency and speed of relief efforts.

Andhra rains: Rainfalls in the state resemble that of cloudburst

On Monday, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu convened a review meeting at the Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority office, emphasising that the government's number one priority is to preserve lives and property. The state has been devastated by severe rains over the last three days, with rainfall levels reaching 29 cm to 34 cm in certain regions, simulating a cloudburst and interrupting daily life. Flooding has halted traffic on national highways and cancelled many train services, the news agency report stated.

Reportedly, Budameru floodwaters have swamped numerous neighbourhoods, including Singhnagar and Nandamuri Nagar, causing approximately 200,000 residents to take refuge on their homes' rooftops.

Andhra rains: CM orders officials to prioritise the distribution of food and water

The Chief Minister ordered officials to prioritise the distribution of food and water to flood victims. Because of his influence, officials immediately began distributing food packages to the afflicted areas, even utilising boats late at night, CM Chandrababu Naidu said.

Chandrababu Naidu also contacted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, notifying him of the catastrophic flood problem and urging that it be handled as a national calamity. In response, the central government promptly dispatched 10 NDRF teams, 40 power boats, and six helicopters to help with rescue operations.

In a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said, "I visited the flood-affected areas in Vijayssawada on the second day. I have personally overseen the assistance provided to the affected people and assured them of our support. The power boats sent by the Centre and the state government's arrangements have sped up the relief efforts. Public safety is our responsibility, and we are doing everything possible to help people overcome this unexpected disaster."

He, reportedly, also urged the public to remain strong and told them that the state government would be there to assist them during the crisis. Moved by the people's suffering, Naidu urged the government to take a humanitarian approach to restore public trust during this tough time.