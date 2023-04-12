RSS chief Bhagwat to address volunteers in Ahmedabad on Friday

The program is being organised at Ahmedabad's GMDC Ground where RSS 'sarsanghchalak' Bhagwat will address the volunteers in the evening, said the official

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, file photo/PTI

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will address a gathering of volunteers of the organisation at an event here on Friday, an RSS official said on Wednesday.

An estimated 15,000 volunteers will gather for the event, "Samajshakti Sangam (confluence of social power)," which is being organised in run up to the Nagpur-headquartered RSS' centenary celebrations in 2025, he said.

The program is being organised at Ahmedabad's GMDC Ground where RSS 'sarsanghchalak' Bhagwat will address the volunteers in the evening, said the official.

"A self-respecting, self-reliant, powerful India is the dream of all of us. To realize this dream, the creation of a disciplined organized society is imperative, for which the RSS is constantly working.

Also read: Covid-19: Maharashtra reports nine deaths, 1,115 cases

"At the same time, the motivational support of 'sajjan shakti' is vital for the success of the nation's work," the Karnavati (Ahmedabad) unit of the RSS said in its invite for the event.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.