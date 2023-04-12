Breaking News
India likely to have stable debt-to-GDP ratio going forward, says IMF official
ED questions Lalu Prasad's daughter Ragini in land-for-jobs in railways case
Serum Institute of India restarts manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield
One held, 10 bombs recovered in Delhi's Metro Vihar Chowki
Hoax bomb call sends Patna airport staffers into tizzy
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > RSS chief Bhagwat to address volunteers in Ahmedabad on Friday

RSS chief Bhagwat to address volunteers in Ahmedabad on Friday

Updated on: 12 April,2023 07:26 PM IST  |  Ahmedabad
PTI |

Top

The program is being organised at Ahmedabad's GMDC Ground where RSS 'sarsanghchalak' Bhagwat will address the volunteers in the evening, said the official

RSS chief Bhagwat to address volunteers in Ahmedabad on Friday

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, file photo/PTI


Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will address a gathering of volunteers of the organisation at an event here on Friday, an RSS official said on Wednesday.


An estimated 15,000 volunteers will gather for the event, "Samajshakti Sangam (confluence of social power)," which is being organised in run up to the Nagpur-headquartered RSS' centenary celebrations in 2025, he said.



The program is being organised at Ahmedabad's GMDC Ground where RSS 'sarsanghchalak' Bhagwat will address the volunteers in the evening, said the official.


"A self-respecting, self-reliant, powerful India is the dream of all of us. To realize this dream, the creation of a disciplined organized society is imperative, for which the RSS is constantly working.

Also read: Covid-19: Maharashtra reports nine deaths, 1,115 cases

"At the same time, the motivational support of 'sajjan shakti' is vital for the success of the nation's work," the Karnavati (Ahmedabad) unit of the RSS said in its invite for the event.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you think there has been a recent rise in cold-blooded murders?
mohan bhagwat rashtriya swayamsevak sangh news ahmedabad gujarat India news india national news PTI

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK