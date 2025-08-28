Breaking News
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat bats for integration of gurukuls with mainstream education hails NEP

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat bats for integration of gurukuls with mainstream education, hails NEP

Updated on: 28 August,2025 08:23 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

He hailed the New Education Policy and stressed on integrating gurukul education with mainstream learning. Bhagwat stated that gurukul education is about teaching traditions, and not just ashram life, and highlighted parallels with Finland’s education model

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat bats for integration of gurukuls with mainstream education, hails NEP

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during the centenary anniversary celebrations of the RSS. PIC/PTI

While lauding the New Education Policy, the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday exhorted the integration of gurukul education with mainstream education. The RSS chief went on to say that gurukul education is not about living in an ashram but learning about the country's traditions, PTI reported.

While lauding the New Education Policy, the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday exhorted the integration of gurukul education with mainstream education. The RSS chief went on to say that gurukul education is not about living in an ashram but learning about the country's traditions, PTI reported.

Responding to a question during the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamseval Sangh (RSS), Bhagwat said that he is not in favour of making Sanskrit compulsory, but it is important to understand the tradition and history of the country.



While highlighting the importance of Sanskrit, Bhagwat said, "The 64 aspects of the Vedic era that are relevant should be taught. Gurukul education should be integrated into the mainstream, not replaced." 


The RSS Sarsanghchalak also asserted that “the mainstream should be linked with Gurukul education, whose model is similar to the education model in Finland.”

Adding to the importance of gurukul education and linking it with the education system in Finland, Bhagwat stated, "In Finland, which is a leading country in education, there is a separate university for training teachers. Many people come from abroad because the local population is small, so they accept students from all countries.”

"Education up to the eighth grade is conducted in the mother tongue of the students... so Gurukul education is not about going and living in an ashram; it has to be linked with mainstream," he added. 

Lauding the new National Education Policy (NEP) as the right step in the right direction, Bhagwat said the education system in our country was destroyed long ago.

The RSS chief further stated, "A new education system was introduced because we always remained in slavery to the foreign invaders who were the kings of those times. They wanted to rule this country and not develop it. So they made all the systems keeping in mind how we can rule this country... But now we are free. So we don't just have to run the state; we have to run the people." 

The mindset should be built; all the information needed should be given to the children about the past so that pride can be instilled in the children that we are also something, we can also do it,” he further said. 

(With inputs from PTI)

