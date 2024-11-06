Breaking News
Exclusive | Baba Siddique murder case: Eyewitness gets extortion call
Mumbai: New five-tower station complex will transform Andheri skyline
Mumbai: How hard it is to get a seat in general coach during festival season
Exclusive | Even in his last moments, my father saved me, says Zeeshan Siddique
Mumbai: Another snakebite incident at Aarey colony
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > Ruckus erupts in Jammu and Kashmir assembly over Article 370 restoration resolution

Ruckus erupts in Jammu and Kashmir assembly over Article 370 restoration resolution

Updated on: 06 November,2024 12:25 PM IST  |  Srinagar

Top

An uproar occurred in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly as a resolution demanding the restoration of Article 370 was introduced, causing disagreements between members, with opposition leaders challenging the proposal.

Ruckus erupts in Jammu and Kashmir assembly over Article 370 restoration resolution

PTI/ File Pic

Listen to this article
Ruckus erupts in Jammu and Kashmir assembly over Article 370 restoration resolution
x
00:00

A significant uproar took place in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Wednesday over a resolution concerning the restoration of Article 370, which grants special status to the region. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary had called for the resolution, but Leader of the Opposition, Sunil Sharma, strongly objected to it.


According to ANI, the tension began earlier in the week, when the first session of the newly elected assembly kicked off with the introduction of a resolution aimed at opposing the revocation of Article 370 and demanding the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. PDP (People's Democratic Party) leader, Waheed Para, representing the Pulwama constituency, introduced the resolution, sparking strong reactions within the assembly.


The resolution, which called for the restoration of Article 370 and the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, immediately led to a heated argument in the assembly. Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, dismissed the resolution as a political stunt, stating that it was introduced "for the cameras" and held no real weight. He further claimed that if there had been genuine intent behind the resolution, it should have been discussed with his party, the National Conference.


Notably, the restoration of Article 370, along with the reinstatement of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood and the implementation of the autonomy resolution, was one of the key promises made by the National Conference in its election manifesto. The new assembly election, held after a gap of 10 years, followed the controversial abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

As per ANI, the assembly election results saw the Congress-National Conference alliance winning 49 seats out of 90, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 29 seats. The first session of the newly formed assembly is set to conclude on November 8.

The introduction of the resolution and the ensuing ruckus in the assembly highlight the continued contentious debate surrounding the abrogation of Article 370 and the region's future status.

(With inputs from ANI) 

 

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

jammu and kashmir J&K Terror Attack national news omar abdullah kashmir

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK