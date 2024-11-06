Ruckus erupts in Jammu and Kashmir assembly over Article 370 restoration resolution

An uproar occurred in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly as a resolution demanding the restoration of Article 370 was introduced, causing disagreements between members, with opposition leaders challenging the proposal.

A significant uproar took place in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Wednesday over a resolution concerning the restoration of Article 370, which grants special status to the region. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary had called for the resolution, but Leader of the Opposition, Sunil Sharma, strongly objected to it.

According to ANI, the tension began earlier in the week, when the first session of the newly elected assembly kicked off with the introduction of a resolution aimed at opposing the revocation of Article 370 and demanding the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. PDP (People's Democratic Party) leader, Waheed Para, representing the Pulwama constituency, introduced the resolution, sparking strong reactions within the assembly.

The resolution, which called for the restoration of Article 370 and the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, immediately led to a heated argument in the assembly. Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, dismissed the resolution as a political stunt, stating that it was introduced "for the cameras" and held no real weight. He further claimed that if there had been genuine intent behind the resolution, it should have been discussed with his party, the National Conference.

Notably, the restoration of Article 370, along with the reinstatement of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood and the implementation of the autonomy resolution, was one of the key promises made by the National Conference in its election manifesto. The new assembly election, held after a gap of 10 years, followed the controversial abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

As per ANI, the assembly election results saw the Congress-National Conference alliance winning 49 seats out of 90, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 29 seats. The first session of the newly formed assembly is set to conclude on November 8.

The introduction of the resolution and the ensuing ruckus in the assembly highlight the continued contentious debate surrounding the abrogation of Article 370 and the region's future status.

(With inputs from ANI)