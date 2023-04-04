Breaking News
Rural cleanliness: UP govt to provide training to village functionaries, sanitation workers

Updated on: 04 April,2023 03:14 PM IST  |  Lucknow
PTI

Top

The official said around 83,000 people, including village pradhans, block motivators and panchayat assistants, will be provided training in batches in 20 District Panchayat Resource Centres and the Panchayati Raj Training Institute in Lucknow

Rural cleanliness: UP govt to provide training to village functionaries, sanitation workers

Representational Pic. iStock


To ensure cleanliness in villages, the Uttar Pradesh government will provide necessary training to local functionaries and sanitation workers, an official said on Tuesday.


The official said around 83,000 people, including village pradhans, block motivators and panchayat assistants, will be provided training in batches in 20 District Panchayat Resource Centres and the Panchayati Raj Training Institute in Lucknow.



In a statement, Additional Chief Secretary of Panchayati Raj Manoj Kumar said that 25,145 gram panchayats will be covered in the second phase of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural) in this financial year.


"Under this, a target has been set to cover 43,242 revenue villages. A number of campaigns will be launched to manage solid and liquid wastes, in addition to maintaining the achievements made in these villages during the first phase of the mission," Kumar said.

He said that six master trainers have been posted at every training centre.

These master trainers have recently been provided training at the Directorate of Panchayati Raj.



