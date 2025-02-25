The former Congress MP has been convicted for murdering a Sikh man and his son in the violence that unfolded on the streets of Delhi and other parts of the country after Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated on October 31, 1984

Pic/PTI

Forty-one years on, former Congress lawmaker Sajjan Kumar was on Tuesday awarded life-term imprisonment in connection with the murders of two persons during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Here's a timeline of events leading to the conclusion of the case:

1991: First information report (FIR) lodged in the case.

1994: On July 8, Delhi court finds no sufficient evidence to initiate prosecution. Kumar is not charge sheeted in the case.

2015: The government forms special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case on February 12.

2016: On November 21, the agency states that the court case requires further probe.

2021

April 6: Kumar is arrested.

May 5: Police files charge sheet against him.

July 26: Court takes cognisance of the charge sheet.

October 1: Hearing finally begins on the charges filed against the Congress leader.

December 16: Court frames charges of murder, rioting, and other offences.

2024

Jan 31: Court begins hearing final arguments.

Nov 8: Court reserves verdict.

2025

Feb 12: Kumar is convicted 41 years after murdering a Sikh man and his son.

Feb 25: Court awards Sajjan life-term imprisonment for the murders.

The Nanavati Commission, which was constituted to probe the 1984 anti-Sikh violence and its aftermath, stated in its report that there were 587 FIRs filed in Delhi in relation to the riots that saw killings of 2,733 people. Of the total FIRs, about 240 were closed by police as "untraced" while 250 cases resulted in the acquittal of the accused.

Only 28 FIRs resulted in convictions, in which about 400 persons were convicted. Of these, 50, including Kumar, have been convicted for murder.

Kumar, an influential Congress leader and a Member of Parliament (MP) at the time, was also accused in a case over the killings of five persons in Delhi's Palam Colony on November 1 and 2 in 1984. He was awarded life imprisonment by the Delhi High Court in the case and his appeal challenging the verdict is pending before the Supreme Court.

Another appeal is pending before Delhi High Court against Kumar's acquittal by a trial court, while a Delhi court is currently conducting trial in the fourth case.

