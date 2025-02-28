Sambhal riots: Judicial panel record statements

Breaking News
Updated on: 01 March,2025 08:31 AM IST  |  Sambhal
Violence erupted on November 24  in which four people were killed.

Shahi Jama Masjid in UP’s Sambhal. File pic

Members of the judicial commission appointed by the Uttar Pradesh government to investigate the riots that erupted during a survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal on November 24 last year recorded statements of local people in connection with the incident on Friday.


The commission, which includes former High Court Judge Devendra Arora, former Director General of Police (DGP) Arvind Kumar Jain and former Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad, is stationed at the PWD guest house on Chandausi Road to record the statements, officials said.


Tension had been brewing in Sambhal since November 19 when the court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid was carried out following claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site. Violence erupted on November 24  in which four people were killed.


Meanwhile, the Allahabad High Court on Friday directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to clean the premises of Jama Masjid in Sambhal but did not pass an order for whitewashing of the mosque.

allahabad high court uttar pradesh jama masjid Sambhal India news national news

