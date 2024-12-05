Earlier today, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal filed an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over Rahul Gandhi being stopped while on his way to visit the violence-hit Sambhal

JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal

After the Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were stopped from visiting the violence-hit Sambhal, BJP leader and Chairman of JPC on Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Jagdambika Pal on Thursday said that he could have raised concerns over the issue in the Parliament but he is "not interested" in running the Parliament session, ANI reported.

"If Rahul Gandhi is MP and LoP, he should have been present in the Parliament where the problems of 140 crore people of India are highlighted...one unfortunate incident happened there, the administration is normalising the situation and ordered not to come...if you want to ensure peace, you could have done it from here as well...he could have raised the issue in Parliament but he is not interested in running the Parliament session," Pal told ANI.

"In a shocking and unprecedented incident, the Leader of the Opposition, Shri Rahul Gandhi, along with a delegation of Members of Parliament, was blocked by the authorities while on their way to visit the bereaved families of the victims in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh," Venugopal stated in a notice.

As per ANI, he further claimed that the act "denying permission to the Leader of the Opposition and the Members of Parliament is a grave assault on democratic norms, parliamentary privileges, and the constitutional right to freedom of movement."

Venugopal said that such actions are "deplorable and warrant an immediate discussion" in the House in order to uphold the sanctity of democratic principles and accountability.

"This denial of access to an elected representative and his delegation undermines the spirit of democracy, which mandates that opposition voices and their roles in expressing solidarity with citizens in distress be respected," he stated.

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi along with Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi and other party leaders, were stopped by the police at the Ghazipur border while on their way to Sambhal, ANI reported.

The violence in Sambhal erupted on November 24 during an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) examination of a Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid. The clashes caused the death of four individuals and multiple injuries among police personnel and locals.

The ASI survey was spurred by a petition filed in a local court alleging that the mosque was originally built on the site of a Harihar temple.

(With inputs from ANI)