Representational Image

Sambhal violence: District court denies bail for 17 accused in the case

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district on Friday denied bail to 17 individuals who are accused of involvement in the violent incident on November 24 last year, according to a government advocate on Saturday, PTI reported.

The bail applications were rejected by Additional District and Sessions Judge Nirbhay Narain Rai, who had also dismissed 18 other bail petitions on Thursday. As of now, a total of 65 bail petitions have been rejected, and the remaining petitions will be heard on other dates, said Additional District Government Advocate Hari Om Prakash Saini.

According to PTI, Saini explained, "We presented arguments before the honourable court that four innocent people have lost their lives in the incident of November 24. These accused used such means with the intention to kill the police, which included throwing stones, firing was also done. Police have identified the accused on the basis of video footage."

"Bullets and other items have also been recovered from them. All these arguments were presented by me in the court, on the basis of which all the petitions of yesterday and the day before yesterday were rejected by the honourable court," Saini added.

Saini highlighted a total of 87 bail, in which 65 petitions have been dismissed till now and the remaining are pending for hearing on other dates, PTI reported.

On November 24, violence erupted when local protesters clashed with security personnel during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, following claims that a Harihar temple had once stood at the site. The incident resulted in the deaths of four individuals and injuries to many others.

Sambhal Violence: Judicial panel takes statements from more eyewitnesses

A three-member judicial investigation committee recorded additional statements on Saturday regarding the violence that occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal in November 2024, which was triggered by a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque in the district, PTI reported.

Gopal Sharma, an advocate representing the Hindu side in the case, appeared before the panel at the PWD Guest House. Speaking to reporters afterward, Sharma stated that the Commission had requested him to submit a written affidavit as an eyewitness to the incident.

"I have submitted the affidavit to the Commission," Sharma explained. "They also asked me several follow-up questions, including who was present, whether the riot was pre-planned, why people forcibly entered the site, and how the photography was conducted. I answered all of these questions thoroughly," PTI cited.



(With agency inputs)