Sangli deaths: Probe rules out suicide, nine members of same family were poisoned to death; two held, say cops

Updated on: 27 June,2022 08:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

On June 20 morning, the family of two brothers - Popat Vanmore and Dr Manik Vanmore - their mother, wives and four children had died on the same day

Locals outside the house of the victims. File Pic/PTI


Almost a week after the Sangli police had found the bodies of nine members of the same, the investigations into the deaths has revealed that the deceased were allegedly poisoned to death by two people suspecting the family's residence had hidden treasure, the Sangli police said.

An official from Sangli police said, "While probing the matter, the police learnt that a self proclaimed godman identified as Abbas Bagwan and his aide Dheeraj Suryawanshi were in contact with the Vanmore family. It was found that the duo were allegedly involved in the deaths of the nine members of the family, it is also suspected that the family was given poison in their food. The two have been arrested from Solapur and further investigations are being done."




On June 20 morning, the family of two brothers - Popat Vanmore and Dr Manik Vanmore - their mother, wives and four children had died on the same day. The matter came to light after a girl from the Mhaishal village in Sangli had gone to Vanmore's house to check as to why nobody from his family had come to fetch the milk from them and found the bodies. Upon learning about the deaths, some people decided to inform Popat Vanmore about deaths and found that even Popat Vanmore and his family were no more. Reportedly, Popat Vanmore was a teacher and Manik Vanmore worked as a veterinary doctor.


Also Read: Maharashtra: Nine members of family dead in Sangli; Police book 25 people

Speaking to mid-day.com, Superintendent of Police, Dikshit Gedam confirmed the development and said, "In the probe it has been found that the family was killed and hence section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been invoked and two more people have been arrested in the case."

Initial investigations had pointed out at local money lenders pressure, since the family had also taken locals. On a complaint the police had also booked 25 people in the case, the police had earlier said.

