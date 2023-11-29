SC adjourns Umar Khalid's bail hearing in UAPA case related to Delhi riots

Supreme Court has postponed the hearing on former JNU student Umar Khalid's bail petition until January 10. This is in relation to a case filed under the anti-terror law UAPA regarding his alleged involvement in the conspiracy linked to the February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi

The Supreme Court has postponed the hearing on former JNU student Umar Khalid's bail petition until January 10. This is in relation to a case filed under the anti-terror law UAPA regarding his alleged involvement in the conspiracy linked to the February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi, stated a report in PTI.

According to the report, the hearing was adjourned by a bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma due to the absence of senior advocates Kapil Sibal, who represents Khalid, and Additional Solicitor General SV Raju. The bench had earlier scheduled the hearing for December 6, however, it was made aware of Sibal's unavailability on the day and thus the court agreed to list the case on January 10, urging that necessary pleadings be completed in the interim.

This case was scheduled in conjunction with a number of petitions challenging various sections of the UAPA, the report stated.

According to the PTI report, Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra had previously recused himself from hearing Khalid's appeal. Justice Mishra had recused himself from the case without listing specific reasons.

Khalid's appeal challenged the Delhi High Court's decision to deny his bail application on October 18, 2022, citing his continuous communication with other co-accused and the prima facie credibility of the allegations against him, the report stated.

The accused's actions were classified as a "terrorist act" by the Supreme Court under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Umar Khalid, along with Sharjeel Imam, activist Khalid Saifi, JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, Jamia Coordination Committee members Safoora Zargar, former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and several others is accused of orchestrating the February 2020 riots during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) under the provisions of the UAPA and IPC.

When arrested by the Delhi Police in September 2020, Khalid claimed he had no criminal involvement or conspiratorial ties to the other accused in the case.

The Delhi Police, in opposing his bail application, emphasised the calculated nature of Khalid's speech, which addressed contentious issues such as the Babri Masjid, triple talaq, Kashmir, alleged Muslim suppression, and the CAA and NRC.

