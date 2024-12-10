SC asks state to give details of damage in Manipur violence

The report should also provide information about the owners and current occupants of these properties, along with the details of any legal actions taken against trespassers, the CJI said

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Manipur government to submit a detailed sealed cover report on the number of properties that were fully or partially burnt, looted, or encroached upon during the ongoing ethnic violence in the state. The bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar emphasised the need for the state to address the grievances of the displaced persons and take steps to restore their properties.

It therefore asked the Manipur government, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, to provide specific details such as “buildings burnt or partially burnt, buildings looted, buildings trespassed or encroached upon”. The report should also provide information about the owners and current occupants of these properties, along with the details of any legal actions taken against trespassers, the CJI said.

"We also direct the state government to provide the following details: 1. Buildings burnt and partially burnt, 2. buildings which are looted; and (3) the buildings trespassed and encroached upon," the SC order stated. Over 200 people have been killed, several hundred injured and thousands displaced since ethnic violence first broke out in the state on May 3, 2023 when a "tribal solidarity march" was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for scheduled tribe status.

