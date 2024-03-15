Breaking News
SC declines to entertain plea alleging irregularities in EVM functioning
SC declines to entertain plea alleging irregularities in EVM functioning

15 March,2024 | New Delhi
ANI

The court observed that it had already examined various matters raising some concerns about EVMs

Representation image. File pic/Ashish Raje

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain the petition, raising allegations of irregularities in the functioning of electronic voting machines (EVMs).


A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih observed that the court had already examined various matters, raising some concerns about EVMs.



The court declined to entertain the petition by petitioner Nandini Sharma and said that every method has some positive and negative points. The court also expressed its inability to entertain these many petitions related to concerns about EVMs.

The top court has dealt with various petitions related to EVMs and last year rejected one petition alleging irregularities in the Election Commission's 'tearing hurry' in the scrutiny of EVMs. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Election Commission supreme court India news 2024 lok sabha elections
