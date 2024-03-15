SC declines to entertain plea alleging irregularities in EVM functioning

The court observed that it had already examined various matters raising some concerns about EVMs

Representation image. File pic/Ashish Raje

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain the petition, raising allegations of irregularities in the functioning of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih observed that the court had already examined various matters, raising some concerns about EVMs.

The court declined to entertain the petition by petitioner Nandini Sharma and said that every method has some positive and negative points. The court also expressed its inability to entertain these many petitions related to concerns about EVMs.



The top court has dealt with various petitions related to EVMs and last year rejected one petition alleging irregularities in the Election Commission's 'tearing hurry' in the scrutiny of EVMs.

