Asaram, serving a life sentence for rape, was denied request for sentence suspension despite health issues

Asaram in his plea said he has served more than 11 years. File pic

Listen to this article SC denies godman Asaram’s bid for early release on health grounds x 00:00

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea by self-styled godman Asaram, serving life term in a rape case, for suspension of the sentence because of his deteriorating health.

A bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta asked senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi to approach the Rajasthan High Court for relief after he said Asaram was willing to accept the public prosecutor’s suggestion that he could undergo treatment at Madhavbaug Heart Hospital in Maharashtra’s Khopoli in police custody. The bench asked Asaram to submit an application before the Rajasthan High Court seeking permission for treatment at Madhavbaug Heart Hospital and it would be considered in accordance with law.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Khanna also flagged “deliberate attempts” by Asaram to delay the hearing of his appeal before the high court against his conviction and sentence in the case. The top court directed expeditious hearing of his appeal after Rohatgi said Asaram has had multiple heart attacks and suffers from anaemia with gastrointestinal bleeding, besides other age-related ailments.

In his plea filed through advocate Rajesh Gulab Inamdar, Asaram said he has served more than 11 years and 7 months in the case. “It is respectfully submitted that the petitioner is afflicted with a myriad of mortal health conditions, including heart disease, hypothyroidism, anaemia with gastrointestinal bleeding, benign prostatic hyperplasia, and a history of diabetes, hypertension, COVID-pneumonia and urosepsis, a fatal urinary tract infection,” the plea said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever