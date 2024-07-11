Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > SC halts Gujarats move to reclaim Adanis grazing land

SC halts Gujarat’s move to reclaim Adani’s grazing land

Updated on: 11 July,2024 09:05 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

108 hectares near Mundra port spared as the Top Court stays high court order

SC halts Gujarat’s move to reclaim Adani’s grazing land

State govt had informed HC it will take back grazing land given to Adani Group entity in 2005. Representation pic

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed a Gujarat High Court order asking the state government to complete the process of taking back nearly 108 hectares of grazing land given to an Adani Group entity near the Mundra port in 2005.


A bench of justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan took note of the appeal of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) that the impugned order is required to be stayed in the interest of justice. “Issue notice. Stay of impugned order,” the bench said. On July 5, the state government had informed the high court that it will take back nearly 108 hectares of ‘gauchar’ (grazing) land which was given to an Adani Group entity in 2005.


“Taking note of the affidavit of the Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Revenue, State of Gujarat, we require the concerned authority/officers to complete the process of resumption in accordance with law,” the high court had ordered and posted the matter for July 26. The residents of Navinal village of Kutch district had moved a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the high court against a decision to allot 231 acres of ‘gauchar’ land to the Adani firm.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

national news supreme court gujarat new delhi

