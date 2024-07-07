Gujarat: Two children killed, several injured in bus accident in Dang

The accident occurred on a national highway around 2 km from the hill town of Saputara, an official said

At least two children were killed and several persons injured when a bus carrying 65 passengers jumped the protection wall on a highway and overturned in Gujarat's Dang district on Sunday, police said, reported the PTI.

"Two children died after the bus with tourists jumped the protection wall and overturned around 5 pm," the official said, as per the PTI.

The luxury bus was carrying tourists from Surat who had come to Saputara for a visit and were returning, he said.

Three passengers were undergoing treatment at a private hospital, and other injured persons were taken to a community health centre, the official said.

The bus jumped the protection wall while trying to overtake another vehicle on the highway, he said.

Woman killed as luxury car runs over bike in Mumbai

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Mumbai, a woman was killed and her husband was injured after a luxury car crashed into the bike she was riding with her husband early Sunday morning in the Worli area of the city, the police said.

The deceased woman was identified as Kaveri Nakhwa (45), a resident of Worli Koliwada in central Mumbai.

The deceased's husband sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the police said.

"A BMW car ran over two people riding a bike. The woman died in this incident and the other person was injured. This incident took place at 5:30 am this morning when the couple riding on a bike were passing in front of Atria Mall in Worli", a police official said, according to the ANI.

The police further added that the diver fled from the spot following the incident.

"After the incident, the driver fled from the spot with his car. The accident happened when the couple from the fishing community was returning home after buying fish. The husband managed to jump off the speeding vehicle. The woman injured in the accident died during treatment. The deceased woman has been identified as Kaveri Nakhwa (45), a resident of Worli Koliwada. Worli police are investigating the matter further", the police official said, as per the ANI.

The police emphasized that the luxury car belonged to the leader of a political party based in Maharashtra's Palghar.

"The luxury car belongs to a leader of a political party based in Palghar and his son was sitting in the car with the driver", said the police.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)