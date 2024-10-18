SC issues guidelines on prevention of child marriage

The bench, however, noted the issue whether PCMA would prevail over personal laws was pending with the Parliament for consideration

Representational image. Pic/iStock

The SC on Friday said the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act (PCMA) cannot be stunted by traditions under any personal law and observed marriages involving children violate the free will to choose a life partner. A bench comprising CJI D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra further issued a slew of guidelines for the effective implementation of the law on prevention of child marriages in the country.

The bench, however, noted the issue whether PCMA would prevail over personal laws was pending with the Parliament for consideration.

The CJI highlighted that a “very extensive” sociological analysis was made in the judgement. The court noted that child marriages require an intersectional approach that acknowledges the overlapping vulnerabilities experienced by children, especially girls, from marginalised communities.

