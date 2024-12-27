The apex court ordered the state government to file a compliance report by Saturday, when the bench will hear the matter again

The Supreme Court on Friday raised concerns over the life and safety of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is currently on an indefinite hunger strike, and directed the Punjab government to take all measures to ensure that he was given medical care, PTI reported.

As per PTI, a vacation bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia issued a notice to the government of Punjab on a contempt petition against its chief secretary for non-compliance with a top court order regarding medical aid to Dallewal.

"If there is a law and order situation, you have to deal with it with iron hands. Somebody's life is at stake. You need to take it seriously. Medical aid has to be given and the impression is that you are not following it," the bench said.

The apex court ordered the state government to file a compliance report by Saturday, when the bench will hear the matter again.

Dallewal has been on an indefinite fast at the Khanauri border point since November 26 to press the Centre government to accept the demands of the farmers, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price for crops.

Earlier this month, Amid ongoing Farmers’ protest, the Supreme Court on Friday expressed concern over the deteriorating health of Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on a fast-unto-death protest at the Khanauri border for over 17 days, reported news agency PTI.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan directed the Centre and Punjab government representatives to immediately meet Dallewal and provide him medical help and persuade him to break his fast-unto-death protest saying his life was precious.

The bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Punjab and advocate general Gurminder Singh to ensure that no force was used against Dallewal to break his fast-unto-death protest, unless it was imperative to save his life, reported PTI.

"You both look into this issue immediately and ensure that it is resolved," the bench told Mehta and Singh, while advising that Dallewal could be shifted to PGI Chandigarh or nearby Patiala city for urgent medical intervention, if need arises, reported PTI.

It asked the agitating farmers to adopt the Gandhian way of protests and temporarily suspend it or shift from the highways and instructed the high-powered panel constituted by it to meet the farmers.

(With PTI inputs)