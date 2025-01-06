The SC bench was hearing a case over the land acquired from the villagers in Beed district of Maharashtra for construction of a water tank under the Employees Guarantee Scheme in 2005

Calling it a "classic case" of the state authorities not paying compensation to villagers after acquiring their land, the Supreme Court on Monday warned the officials of the Maharashtra government to disburse the funds by January 31 or face contempt action, news agency PTI reported.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh was hearing the case over the land acquired from the villagers of Jambhalkhori Borphadi in Beed district of Maharashtra for the construction of a water tank under the Employees Guarantee Scheme in 2005.

"This is a classic case where authorities of Maharashtra government denied the compensation to the people whose land was compulsorily acquired," said the bench.

It came on the record that despite the orders for payment of more than Rs 1.49 crore attaining finality, the dues was not paid to the aggrieved villagers, PTI reported.

"We are completely disappointed to see the manner in which the state authorities have conducted themselves in this case," the bench said.

Saying it had adopted a lenient view and not issued a notice on the plea filed on behalf of the zilla parishad of Beed district or heard the erring officials, the top court chose not to comment further on the issue, PTI reported.

'Beed Collector to ensure that the villagers received the amount'

The court, however, issued a host of directions and directed the chief secretary, principal secretary (finance) and principal secretary (panchayat and rural development) of Maharashtra to take cognisance of the matter within one week.

"Issue necessary sanction for the release of compensation amount to the respondents [villagers] along with the interests till date as also exemplary cost that may be determined by the reference court," the bench held.

Going by the directive, the compensation will have to be paid to the landowners and other similarly-placed persons by January 31 with filing of compliance reports in the high court.

The bench directed the collector of Beed district to act as a nodal officer and ensure that the villagers received the amount.

"The chief secretary is further directed to seek the explanation of collector Beed and thereafter determine which is the department concerned liable to pay the compensation and take suitable action against the erring officials," it said.

The bench said if the exercise was not carried out by January 31, the registrar general of Bombay High Court would hear the case for registration of suo motu contempt proceedings against all officers concerned and proceed with the contempt of court case.

Farmers denied compensation for 19 years: Supreme Court

"The cost amount of Rs 1 lakh imposed by the high court shall be recovered personally from the officers found guilty/responsible for non-payment of compensation amount," it directed.

The bench said that instead of suo motu summoning the collector and awarding a befitting sentence for contempt of court, the high court made certain observations against that officer in its order on November 18, 2024.

It noted after the authorities did not pay the compensation to the villagers, they moved the court for execution of the award.

The civil judge then attached the bank account of zilla parishad as one of the coercive measures for the recovery of the dues. However, the parishad moved the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court against the step and argued that the Maharashtra government, through the Beed collector, was liable to pay the compensation.

On November 18, 2024, the high court said there were a number of schemes floated by the Maharashtra government for distribution of money including 'Ladki Bahin', etc., and it clearly showed there was no dearth of funds.

The high court said the lands of the claimants were acquired as early as 2005, and despite its orders they were denied the compensation in the past 19 years.

While dismissing the plea, the high court imposed Rs 1 lakh as costs on the Beed collector or zilla parishad, jointly or severally, for their failure to pay the compensation.

(With PTI inputs)