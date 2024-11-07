Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact| Mumbai road safety: Killer speed breakers get fresh coat of paint!
Mumbai: How quack surgeon duped his victims
Mumbai: Armed with just sticks, hero boys of Kandivli fight off chain-snatcher
Mumbai: Plan to privatise city’s public pools sparks outrage
Threat to Shah Rukh Khan: Raipur lawyer says stolen phone used in threat to Bollywood actor
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > Kolkata doctor rape murder SC refuses to transfer case trial outside state

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: SC refuses to transfer case trial outside state

Updated on: 08 November,2024 07:22 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

The apex court noted that a Kolkata court had framed charges against the prime accused, Sanjay Roy, on November 4 and a day-to-day trial in the case would start November 11 onwards

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: SC refuses to transfer case trial outside state

Congress activists protest against R G Kar incident in Kolkata. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Kolkata doctor rape-murder: SC refuses to transfer case trial outside state
x
00:00

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to transfer the rape and murder trial pertaining to a doctor in Kolkata outside West Bengal.


A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said the trial court judge had sufficient powers to order another investigation upon feeling it necessary after examining the evidence.


The top court also examined the sixth status report filed by the CBI in relation to the case of rape and murder at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, but refrained from making observations saying the probe was underway.


The apex court noted that a Kolkata court had framed charges against the prime accused, Sanjay Roy, on November 4 and a day-to-day trial in the case would start November 11 onwards.

During the hearing, the National Task Force (NTF), formed to create a protocol over the safety of health professionals, submitted its report to the apex court. The SC directed the NTF's report to be shared with all states and Union Territories and posted the hearing after four weeks.

The top court had on October 15 questioned the West Bengal government over the hiring of civic volunteers in the state and sought data on their recruitment and appointment process. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

supreme court kolkata west bengal news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK