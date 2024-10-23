The medics also called off their proposed shutdown in the state’s health sector from Tuesday till an indefinite period.

Junior doctors address the media after withdrawal of their fast-unto-death over RG Kar rape and murder incident. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Junior doctors end fast-unto-death strike x 00:00

Agitating junior doctors on Monday evening withdrew their weeks-long hunger strike over the RG Kar incident, hours after a meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The medics also called off their proposed shutdown in the state’s health sector from Tuesday till an indefinite period.

“In today’s meeting (with the CM), we did get the assurance of some directives, but the body language of the state government was not positive... The common people have wholeheartedly supported us. They, as well as the parents of our deceased sister (RG Kar hospital victim), have been requesting us to call off the hunger strike, keeping in mind our deteriorating health.

“We are therefore withdrawing our ‘fast-unto-death’ and also Tuesday’s total shutdown in the health sector, but this is not a result of today’s meeting but because the request came from the common people and the parents of Abhaya. This does not mean that we are ending the protest. In the coming days, we will conduct it in a vigorous manner,” said Debashish Halder, one of the junior medics. The decision was taken following a general body meeting of the doctors.

Speaking more about the meeting, Halder expressed his surprise that the meeting was held live though they were not told about that. “We had demanded live streaming of our meeting with the CM for the sake of transparency which was turned down. But today’s meeting was held live,” he added.

Father of RG Kar victim seeks Amit Shah’s help

Stating that they were going through “tremendous mental pressure and feeling helpless” at the moment, the father of the deceased woman doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has written to to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking an appointment. “I am (the) father of Abhaya and I am writing to respectfully request an appointment with you at your convenience or at any other location as you may suggest. I along with my wife want to meet with you to discuss (a) few things regarding the situation.”

