In its charge sheet filed before a special court in Kolkata, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said Roy, who was working as a civic volunteer with the local police, allegedly committed the crime on August 9 when the victim had gone to sleep in the seminar room of the hospital during a break

File Photo

Listen to this article Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI files charge sheet against key accused Sanjay Roy x 00:00

The CBI has filed a charge sheet against the prime accused, Sanjay Roy, in the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, officials said on Monday, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

In its charge sheet filed before a special court in Kolkata, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said Roy, who was working as a civic volunteer with the local police, allegedly committed the crime on August 9 when the victim had gone to sleep in the seminar room of the hospital during a break, they said on Kolkata doctor rape-murder case, reported PTI.

The agency did not mention the charge of gang rape, indicating that Roy alone committed the crime, said the officials on Kolkata doctor rape-murder case.

The CBI has kept the probe open.

RG Kar case: Junior doctors continue fast-unto-death, demand justice, workplace safety

Agitating junior doctors in West Bengal continued their fast-unto-death for the third consecutive day on Monday, demanding justice for the rape and murder of a woman medic of the RG Kar hospital and workplace safety even as the state government remained silent to address their issues.

Six junior medics have been on the fast-unto-death since Saturday evening and later one more joined them.

Senior members of the Joint Platform of Doctors in West Bengal were mulling the option of joining the fast to express solidarity with the junior medics.

"Our fast-unto-death is on. We have not received any message from the state government. We will continue the protest until all our demands are met. No external pressure will be able to move us from our path of protest seeking justice for our deceased sister... It's now or never," Aniket Mahato, a junior doctor, told PTI.

Mahato of RG Kar hospital joined Snigdha Hazra, Tanaya Panja and Anustup Mukhopadhyay of Kolkata medical college, Arnab Mukhopadhyay of SSKM hospital, Pulastha Acharya of NRS medical college and Sayantani Ghosh Hazra of KPC medical college for the fast-unto-death.

Two senior woman doctors -- Srabani Maitra and Srabani Chakraborty -- started a 24-hour fast at the protest site as a mark of solidarity with the junior medics.

"We have joined them as a mark of our support and solidarity towards the young doctors. Moreover, 10-13 other senior doctors will join them. They will also fast for the next 24 hours," Mitra said.

Both Mitra and Chakraborty are former students of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

"We are checking up health parameters of those who are on an indefinite fast. They have been fasting for over 36 hours. This may hamper their health and we do not want to take any chance. The West Bengal government will be held responsible in case of any fatality," one of the agitating doctors told PTI.

Junior doctors have also decided to wear aprons, each adorned with ten red palm impressions resembling blood, as a symbolic protest assault on healthcare professionals.

(With inputs from PTI)