SC slams Punjab govt’s NRI quota plan

Updated on: 25 September,2024 08:58 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

“This fraud must come to an end now,” the apex court said.

SC dismissed Punjab govt’s appeal

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the Punjab government’s appeal against a high court verdict quashing its decision to expand the definition of ‘NRI quota’ for admissions in undergraduate medical and dental courses in the state. “This fraud must come to an end now,” the apex court said.


On September 10, the Punjab and Haryana High Court trashed the AAP-led state government’s August 20 move extending the ambit of the NRI quota to include distant relatives “such as uncles, aunts, grandparents, and cousins” of NRIs for admissions under 15 per cent quota for this group in admissions in medical colleges.


“This is nothing but a money spinning machine,” observed a bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.


supreme court punjab national news new delhi

