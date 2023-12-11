SC verdict on Article 370: Decision will strengthen national unity, says RSS

The RSS welcomed the Supreme Court's ruling on Article 370 saying it would contribute to strengthening national unity

Supreme Court. File Pic

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's ruling on Article 370 saying it would contribute to strengthening national unity, reported the PTI.

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Union government's decision to abrogate Article 370, which bestowed a special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and said steps should be taken to conduct election to the Union Territory's Assembly by September 30 next year.

The apex court also directed that statehood to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir be restored at the earliest.

In a message on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar said, "The verdict of Supreme court to uphold the abrogation of Article 370 is appreciable. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh welcomes this decision," as per the PTI.

Sunil Ambekar said RSS had always opposed Article 370, had passed resolutions against it and had participated in movements associated with the issue.

"This decision will contribute further in strengthening of national unity. The people of Jammu and Kashmir have finally got freedom from the injustice they were subjected to for years due to Article 370," he further said, according to the PTI.

On August 5, 2019, the Narendra Modi government abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated the northern state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Historic day for India, says Fadnavis; hails PM Modi

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday hailed the Supreme Court ruling on Article 370 and called it a historic day for the country, the PTI reported on Monday.

Speaking to reporters on the Vidhan Bhavan premises here, Fadnavis said, "Today is a very important day in the history of the country. The SC, in a way, has today given a stamp to the decision taken to remove Article 370 under the leadership of Prime Narendra Modi. The SC order is a victory for the people of the nation as well as J-K," the news agency reported.

After the abrogation of Article 370, terrorism has reduced in Jammu and Kashmir and development is taking place there on a grand scale, Fadnavis claimed.

The decision has paved the way for "Eksangh Bharat" (United and Together India), the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader asserted.

Queried about Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray's comments on whether Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK) will come back to India, Fadnavis said this is what every Indian wants.

"We are people who believe in Akhand Bharat. Modiji has done things considered impossible. I feel we should wait for the time to come," he said.

Speaking to reporters earlier in the day, Thackeray had said "we also hope POK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir) is merged into Kashmir so that elections are held in greater Kashmir which is an inseparable part of our country," according to the PTI.

Thackeray had also asked if PM Modi would give a "guarantee that Kashmiri Pandits will return to their home state safely?"

Hitting back, Fadnavis said Thackeray did not have the right to speak on the issue.

Fadnavis said Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray had sought removal of Article 370 for a long time, and the demand was fulfilled by PM Modi.

"However, when PM Modi was doing this work, the (undivided) Shiv Sena had different stand in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. Hence, he (Uddhav Thackeray) does not have the right to speak about it," Fadnavis said, the PTI reported.

(with PTI inputs)

