Heavy rainfall has triggered flood-like conditions in Rajasthan, prompting the state government to shut schools in Jaipur and other districts. An orange alert has been issued for Rajsamand, Sirohi, and Udaipur, while several towns remain inundated. NDRF, SDRF, and army teams have been deployed to assist in relief and rescue operations

Along with Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir receiving intense spells of rain in the past few days, the rain gods have not been kind to Rajasthan. The state has been receiving extremely heavy rainfall for the last few days, which has surely made the situation a lot more concerning.

Along with Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir receiving intense spells of rain in the past few days, the rain gods have not been kind to Rajasthan. The state has been receiving extremely heavy rainfall for the last few days, which has surely made the situation a lot more concerning.

With heavy to very heavy rain likely to continue on Monday and Tuesday in several parts of Rajasthan, the state government announced that schools across Jaipur and other districts will be closed as a precautionary measure, as reported by news agency ANI.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, an "orange alert" for extremely heavy rainfall has been issued for Rajsamand, Sirohi and Udaipur districts for Monday, while a "yellow alert" warning of heavy rainfall has been sounded in about a dozen districts.

Taking note of the concerning flood-like situation in Rajasthan, the department notified that intense spells of rain are likely to continue over the next two to three days.

In the 24 hours ending on Monday morning, the Nagaur, Churu, Jalore, Udaipur and Sirohi districts of Rajasthan received extremely heavy rainfall, while Sikar, Hanumangarh, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Dholpur and Ajmer witnessed heavy showers.

With Nagaur recording the maximum rainfall of 173 mm during this period, the other districts of the state are also in a concerning situation.

The downpour over the past few days has disrupted normal life across the state, with flood-like conditions reported in several low-lying areas of Kota, Bundi and Sawai Madhopur districts. As reported by news agency PTI, large parts of these towns have been inundated, forcing residents to move to safer locations.

While addressing the flood-like situation in Rajasthan, the officials mentioned that the army has been called in to assist civil authorities in relief and rescue operations in three districts.

The official statement highlighted that “seven teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 57 teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have also been deployed in different parts of the state,” as cited by news agency PTI.

Local administrations across several districts, including Jaipur, have announced the closure of schools up to Class 12 for the next two days, citing safety concerns. Other services in the state have also been majorly affected.

(With inputs from PTI)