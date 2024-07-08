Schools till class 12 to remain closed in Goa today

The Chief Minister said that this order is only for schools, as, all government offices and everything else will function as per their schedule

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

In view of the alert for rains issued by the India Meteorological Department of India (IMD), Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday announced that all the all schools from pre-primary to the 12th standard will remain closed on Monday.

The Chief Minister said that this order is only for schools, as, all government offices and everything else will function as per their schedule. Furthermore, he informed that the 80 people who were stranded at the waterfall, has been rescued by the team of emergency services officials.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant said, "The Director of Education has been asked to issue a circular that there will be a holiday on Monday as a red alert has been declared and due to this, all the schools of Goa from pre-primary to the 12th standard will remain closed tomorrow."

He further informed, "All the roads are overflowed, and water has been filled everywhere. Due to this, we have declared a holiday for one day. But, it is not a government holiday, government offices and everything else will remain open as usual. My request to all the people is that there is heavy rainfall in all the places of Goa and hence one should not go out of the house without any need but only if there is an emergency work... Eighty people who were stranded at the waterfall have been rescued..."

According a press release issued by the IMD, "Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Konkan & Goa; Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Uttarakhand; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, Bihar, Madhya Maharashtra, East Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat Region; Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, East Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Assam & Meghalaya, Telangana, Kerala & Mahe, Interior Karnataka and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam."

