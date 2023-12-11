Breaking News
Security beefed up across Kashmir ahead of Supreme Court verdict on Article 370

Updated on: 11 December,2023 10:54 AM IST  |  Srinagar/Jammu
PTI |

Top

Security has been strengthened in sensitive parts of Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict on Article 370.

Security beefed up across Kashmir ahead of Supreme Court verdict on Article 370

Supreme Court/ File pic

Security beefed up across Kashmir ahead of Supreme Court verdict on Article 370
As the Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on Article 370 on Monday, authorities strengthened security arrangements in sensitive parts of Jammu and Kashmir, especially in the summer capital Srinagar and adjoining areas, officials said.


Leaders of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) headed by former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti claimed to have been placed under house arrest, while certain restrictions were also placed on Gupkar Road housing the residence of prominent leaders including former chief minister Omar Abdullah.


Mehbooba's daughter Iltija Mufti said they have been placed under house arrest with a posse of policemen deployed at their Khimber residence on the outskirts of the city.


Police, however, neither confirmed nor denied the development which came just a few hours before the expected judgement of the Supreme Court on the constitutional validity of the Centre's decision to abrogate controversial Article 370 in August 2019.

The officials said policemen have been deployed in numbers on the road leading to high-security Gupkar and have restricted the movement of the people.

In contrast to the heightened security in Kashmir, the security situation and deployment of police and paramilitary forces were near normal in the winter capital Jammu.

Movement of vehicles escorting or carrying VIPs and protected persons in "troublesome areas" should also be avoided, an advisory issued by the inspector general of police, Kashmir zone to all security forces and senior superintendents of police said.

The officials said strict vigil is being maintained across Jammu and Kashmir to maintain law and order.

The Cyber Police, Kashmir has advised social media users to use the platforms responsibly and refrain from sharing rumours, fake news, hate speeches or obscene, violent and defamatory content.

"Moreover, social media users are cautioned not to indulge in propagation of terrorist and secessionist ideology and false narrative," the Cyber Police said in an advisory.

The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on the petitions challenging the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 on Monday. The provisions of Article 370 were abrogated by the Centre on August 5, 2019, and the erstwhile state was bifurcated into the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

jammu and kashmir kashmir India news national news supreme court srinagar

