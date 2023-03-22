Security guard kills self in northwest Delhi

The deceased has been identified as Nitesh Kumar, a resident of Malikpur Village in Model Town, police said

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A 24-year-old security guard allegedly killed himself at a hotel room in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

It is suspected that he inhaled some poisonous gas to put an end to his life, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Nitesh Kumar, a resident of Malikpur Village in Model Town, police said.

Kumar was found dead on Tuesday around 12 pm inside a room of the hotel where he had checked in at 5 pm on Monday, they said.

A polythene was wrapped over his head and a pipe attached to it. It is suspected that Kumar inhaled some poisonous gas to kill himself, they added.

However, the postmortem report will tell the exact details of his death, a senior police officer said.

A suicide note was also found in the hotel room wherein the deceased mentioned that he cannot let his parents bear the expense of his illness, police said.

Legal action has been initiated in the matter, they said, adding further enquiry is underway.

Police said Kumar was working as a security guard for the past three-four months.

