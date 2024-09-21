A joint search operation was launched by Security forces in the district after receiving specific intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists, authorities said to ANI

Security has been heightened in the Shikari area of Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir following a confrontation between security forces and terrorists on Friday, ANI reported.

According to ANI, authorities said that a joint search operation was launched by Security forces in the district after receiving specific intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists.

Contact has been established and a few rounds have been fired from both sides, they added.

The operation was launched around 1 pm on Friday, said police to ANI.

"On the receipt of specific intel, an operation was launched around 1300 hrs today. Contact has been established at the Shikari area of PS Chassana," Reasi district police posted on X on Friday.

Earlier this month, a soldier was grievously injured during a suspected terrorist attack on the Sunjuwan Military Station on the outskirts of Jammu, The attack began about 10:50 am when gunmen shot several bullets at a sentry post, officials said to PTI

However, no further information about the attackers has been released at this time, reported PTI.

An ANI report stated that on August 29, the Indian Army had eliminated three terrorists who were attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control in the Machhal and Tangdhar sectors of the union territory.

The news agency quoted an official release which stated, "Credible inputs were received from intelligence agencies, which was further corroborated by J-K Police regarding likely infiltration attempts from these areas. Based on the inputs, troops of the Indian Army, JKP and BSF laid ambushes on likely infiltration routes in both Machhal and Tangdhar sectors."

On August 28 evening, suspicious movement was detected following which firing commenced which lasted until early August 29 morning, reported ANI.

On August 10, Two Army personnel were killed while three others sustained injuries in a fierce gunfight with terrorists in a forest at a remote area in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district

According to the officials, The incident occurred at Ahlan Gagarmandu forest in the Kokernag area of the south Kashmir district during a cordon and search operation that was launched following information about the presence of terrorists there.

The terrorists hiding in the forest opened indiscriminate fire upon noticing the search parties, leading to an intense gun battle.

Five army personnel were injured in the firing by the terrorists and immediately rushed to a hospital, where two of them died, news agency ANI reported.