Seizures worth Rs 4,650 cr made, 45 pc of it drugs

The Election Commission on Monday said authorities under its supervision have made seizures worth Rs 4,650 crore, including drugs worth R2069 crore, in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. The poll panel said the seizures made since March 1 exceed the over Rs 3,475 crore recovered during the 2019 parliamentary polls.

The seven-phased Lok Sabha polls were announced on March 16. The first phase is on April 19 and the last one on June 1. The Commission said authorities have been making seizures worth Rs 100 crore every day since March 1. Out of the total recoveries worth Rs 4,658 crore, the cash component stands at over Rs 395 crore, while liquor stands at more than Rs 489 crore. Significantly, 45 per cent of the seizures are of drugs (Rs 2,069 crore).



Use of black money, over and above political financing, could disturb the level playing field in favour of more resourceful party or candidate, it noted, adding that the seizures are a critical part of its resolve to hold the Lok Sabha elections free of inducements and electoral malpractices and to ensure a level playing field.

Poll panel checks Rahul’s helicopter

Officials here conducted checks in a helicopter carrying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The flying squad officials searched the helicopter after it landed here, police said. Gandhi was on his way to his parliamentary constituency, Kerala’s Wayanad, where he has campaign activities, including a public meeting. He is fighting the April 26 Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad, seeking a successive term.