After PM Modi’s strong push for India’s role in the global semiconductor industry at Semicon India 2025, industry leaders and experts said the country’s chip journey has entered a crucial stage

While speaking to the media at the SEMICON India 2025, Anku Jain, Managing Director of Mediatek India, said, "India's journey was a long one for semiconductors. But today's announcement is one of the results that have come from the last few years. The semiconductor industry has picked up momentum over the last few years. But it is a multi-year, multi-decade journey."

After PM Modi’s strong message on India’s approach towards the semiconductor industry at the Semicon 2025 India event, industry leaders and academic experts have also said that India's semiconductor journey has entered a crucial stage. While pointing to the government's push and growing collaborations that are expected to shape the country's role in the global chip market, the industry leaders also indicate a positive approach.

Jain explained that "while MediaTek operates as a fabless company, the growth of a semiconductor ecosystem in India would support local traction." If the semiconductor ecosystem develops in India, it is beneficial for us because we can then have more traction locally," ANI reported.

The Managing Director of Mediatek India also pointed to India's design strength, noting, "Nearly 20 per cent of the global talent is from India, which is very incredible."

He further added, “The Prime Minister's strategy was built on three pillars: security, local manufacturing to reduce imports, and job creation.”

With the global semiconductor industry projected to reach somewhere around 1 trillion dollars by 2030, Jain said, “India's market share will expand, bringing what he called a ‘snowball effect’ in job creation as fabs, packaging units and design startups grow."

Apart from Jain, another industry leader, Kyle Squires, who functions as a dean at the Ira A Fulton Schools of Engineering, Arizona State University, said, "India's had a long-standing strength in chip design, and now moving into manufacturing is going to increase the resilience of supply chains."

He further noticed that “ASU's programmes already engage more than 33,000 students in microelectronics and semiconductors, with partnerships spanning industry players such as Intel, Applied Materials, and NXP."

He added, "ASU wants to work closely with partners in India as well. It will be about advancing their goals, making sure we supply workforce needs that will meet their growth goals, and seeking new opportunities to collaborate."

Furthermore, David Wahls, Executive Director of Development, Ira A Fulton Schools of Engineering, while praising India's coordinated approach, asserted that "the ecosystem in India is developing quite rapidly. "It's very impressive the work that the government under the direction of Prime Minister Modi and Secretary Krishnan and the ISM programme are doing," Wahls said.

(With inputs from ANI)