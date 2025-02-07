Several schools in Delhi and Noida received bomb threats via email, prompting authorities to conduct thorough searches. While no explosives were found, investigations are underway.

File Pic

Listen to this article Several schools in Delhi and Noida targeted with bomb threats, investigation underway x 00:00

Multiple schools in Delhi and Noida were subjected to bomb threats on Friday morning, prompting swift action by law enforcement agencies. The police have launched an investigation and are adhering to the Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) to ensure the safety of students and staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahlcon International School, located in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar-1, alerted the Pandav Nagar police station after receiving a bomb threat via email addressed to the school’s principal. As per ANI reports, the police received the information at approximately 6:40 am, after which it was immediately relayed to the control room. Subsequently, the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) of East District was mobilised, and the Station House Officer (SHO) of Pandav Nagar, along with his team, arrived at the school to conduct a thorough inspection of the premises. After a meticulous search, no suspicious objects were discovered.

In light of the situation, the principal of Ahlcon International School informed parents via email that, for the safety of students, the campus would remain closed for the day. One parent, speaking to ANI, confirmed, “The school administration informed us that classes would be conducted online today. They have not provided specific details, but I believe it is related to the bomb threat.”

Similarly, Shiv Nadar School in Noida also received a threat. Following the alert, Noida Police, along with the bomb squad, fire brigade, dog squad, and BDDS (Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad) team, conducted extensive searches of the premises. According to ANI, senior police officers were present at the scene, while a cyber team was tasked with investigating the email. Noida Police urged the public to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified rumours.

Additionally, St. Stephen’s College in North Delhi was among the institutions that received a similar threat. As per the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North District, an email warning of an explosive device was received by the college administration at 7:42 am. "Our BDT (Bomb Detection Team) is on-site and carrying out inspections," the police confirmed.

Earlier, Delhi Police had dealt with a wave of hoax bomb threats targeting over 400 schools across the city. According to ANI, authorities successfully tracked down a juvenile responsible for these alarming emails. A thorough technical probe conducted by the Cyber Cell of the South District police led to the identification and apprehension of the accused.

Upon investigation, forensic analysis of the seized laptop and mobile phones confirmed the suspect’s involvement in sending multiple threatening emails. ANI reports that the juvenile had utilised encrypted and anonymous email services to obscure his identity. However, advanced technical tracing methods enabled law enforcement to uncover his activities.

Further analysis revealed that the accused had been responsible for similar threatening emails sent to more than 400 schools in Delhi in the past. One such incident occurred on 8th January 2025, when approximately 23 schools in the capital received bomb threats via email, leading to mass panic, school closures, and significant disruption to academic schedules.

(With inputs from ANI)