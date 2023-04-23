Sexual harassment allegations against WFI president: DCW issues notice to Delhi Police

The women's panel said it has received a complaint that the police is yet to register an FIR with regard to the matter

The Delhi Commission for Women has issued a notice to the city police in connection with a complaint of sexual harassment filed by women wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brijbhushan Singh.

"The complainant has informed the commission that several women wrestlers including a minor have alleged that the accused person has indulged in the crime of sexual harassment against them during his tenure at the Wrestling Federation of India, the DCW said.

"The complainant has also informed the panel that a complaint in this regard was submitted at Connaught Place police station on April 21," the panel said.

It said the complainant alleged that no action was taken on her complaint.

She also stated that when she called the SHO of the police station to enquire about the status of the complaint on April 22, she was informed by him that no FIR has been filed and that action shall be taken on the complaint post Monday, the panel said.

She has further stated that when she asked him for assurance that the FIR shall be filed by Monday, he told her that he could not guarantee it, the DCW said.

The panel, in its notice, has asked about the reasons for the delay in the registration of an FIR along with details of action taken against the officer responsible for the delay.

It has also sought a detailed action taken report in the matter by April 25.

A senior police officer said, "We have received a complaint in this regard and an enquiry is on. No FIR has been registered in the matter yet."

