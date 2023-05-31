DCW chief Maliwal issued a notice to the police, urging them to file a case against the individual under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act

The wrestlers, who have been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23, are demanding the dismissal and arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Pic/PTI

Sexual harassment case: DCW chief seeks case against man for revealing identity of minor complainant

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday has taken action against a man who allegedly revealed the identity of a minor wrestler involved in a sexual harassment complaint against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Maliwal issued a notice to the police, urging them to file a case against the individual under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, reported PTI. Maliwal expressed concern that the perpetrator was being allowed to roam free, potentially putting pressure on the victim.

Maliwal tweeted in Hindi, stating, "A man posing as the uncle of a minor girl who had filed a complaint against Brij Bhushan is revealing the identity of the girl by showing her documents to the press. I am giving notice to the police. There should be an FIR against this man under the POCSO Act. Are they letting Brij Bhushan roam free so that the victim can be pressured."

According to the DCW, several women wrestlers, including a minor girl, have accused Brij Bhushan Singh of sexual harassment, leading to the registration of two separate FIRs against him. The DCW highlighted the circulation of a video on social media where an individual, claiming to be the minor complainant's uncle, discloses her identity, which is a criminal offense under the POCSO Act.

In response to the identity disclosure, the DCW requested the police to provide details, including a copy of the FIR to be registered against the person responsible. The DCW summoned the police to appear before the commission on June 6 at 12 pm. The commission aims to take appropriate action regarding the case.

The wrestlers, who have been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23, are demanding the dismissal and arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. However, the police sources stated on Tuesday that the wrestlers would not be permitted to relocate their sit-in protest to India Gate as it is not a designated site for demonstrations. The police will suggest alternative locations for their dharna.

(With inputs from PTI)