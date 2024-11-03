Breaking News
Gopal Shetty meets BJP leaders, says 'will never leave the party'
Two injured after fire breaks out at 31-storey residential building in Goregaon
Uddhav Thackeray to start campaign on Nov 5 from Konkan and Vidarbha
Jayant Patil claims BJP used irrigation 'scam' to blackmail Ajit Pawar
Under established procedures action will be taken: MEA on Anmol Bishnoi case
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > Sharad Pawar kin celebrate Bhau Beej in Baramati Maharashtra Deputy CM and nephew Ajit skips event

Sharad Pawar, kin celebrate 'Bhau Beej' in Baramati; Maharashtra Deputy CM and nephew Ajit skips event

Updated on: 03 November,2024 08:56 PM IST  |  Baramati
PTI |

Top

Ajit Pawar had attended the Baramati 'Bhau Beej' event in 2023. This year, the Maharashtra Deputy CM also broke the family's tradition of celebrating Diwali Padva jointly by organising a separate event in Katewadi, his native village

Sharad Pawar, kin celebrate 'Bhau Beej' in Baramati; Maharashtra Deputy CM and nephew Ajit skips event

Pic/X

Listen to this article
Sharad Pawar, kin celebrate 'Bhau Beej' in Baramati; Maharashtra Deputy CM and nephew Ajit skips event
x
00:00

NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar along with his kin and supporters gathered at Baramati in Pune district on Sunday to celebrate 'Bhau Beej', with nephew and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar being conspicuous with his absence.


Videos shared on social media by Sharad Pawar's daughter and Baramati Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Supriya Sule showed the NCP (SP) chief being greeted by a steady stream of supporters and kin.


The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) split in July last year after Ajit Pawar and several Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA) joined the Maharashtra Government  headed by Eknath Shinde, against the wishes of Sharad Pawar.


The Election Commission of India (ECI) later gave the party name and 'clock' symbol to the Ajit Pawar faction, while the one led by Sharad Pawar was christened NCP (SP).

However, Ajit Pawar had attended the Baramati 'Bhau Beej' event last year.

This year, the Maharashtra Deputy CM also broke the family's tradition of celebrating Diwali Padva jointly by organising a separate event in Katewadi, his native village here. The celebrations of Sharad Pawar took place in his Govindbaug residence.

Diwali-related celebrations in the Pawar household are being held in the run-up to the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Baramati is slated to see a high voltage fight between Ajit Pawar and his nephew and NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra Pawar.

In the Lok Sabha polls, Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar was pitted against Sule, who won convincingly.

Results of the assembly polls will be declared on November 23. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

baramati ajit pawar sharad pawar maharashtra supriya sule

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK