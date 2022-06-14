Sharad Pawar said no to being opposition nominee for Prez poll, other names in consideration: Sitaram Yechury

Pawar met Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, and NCP leaders Praful Patel and PC Chacko in Delhi and conveyed to them his decision to not contest the election

Sharad Pawar. File Pic

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has refused to be the opposition parties' nominee for the presidential election, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said.

Pawar met Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, and NCP leaders Praful Patel and PC Chacko in Delhi and conveyed to them his decision to not contest the election. "I have been informed that Pawar will not be the opposition face for the presidential polls, other names are under consideration," said Yechury.

Opposition sources said Pawar was not keen to enter a battle which he is destined to lose at this point in his political career.

