"She cried for terrorists": Nadda hits out at Sonia Gandhi for 'crying' over Batla House encounter

Sonia Gandhi. Pic/AFP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Wednesday fired a fresh salvo at Congress leader Sonia Gandhi stating that she had shed tears for terrorists killed in Batla House encounter in 2008.

While campaigning in Bihar's Madhubani ahead of the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, Nadda said, "During the Batla encounter, terrorists were killed and their (Congress) leaders said that Sonia Gandhi cried. She cried for terrorists. What is your relation with traitors? What is the reason behind your sympathy? What do you like in them?"

On September 19, 2008, the Delhi Police carried out an operation in the national capital to arrest Indian Mujahideen terrorists in hiding in which Delhi Police Inspector Mohan Chandra Sharma and two Indian Mujahideen terrorists Atif and Sajid were killed.

The BJP president said that the Congress and its allies always stand in support of those who are anti-national and "weaken" the country.

"They (Congress) stand with those and sympathise with those who weaken the country. This is the arrogant alliance, the INDI alliance. Will you support them?" Nadda said.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a rally in Bihar's Khagaria, Nadda said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the "definition of politics" during his tenure and now elections are fought on issues of "Vikasvaad" (development).

"PM Modi has changed the history, culture and definition of politics. 10 years ago, elections used to happen based on who belonged to which caste, which area, upper class or lower class, from this bank of the Ganga or that bank, whether from the hills or the plains. There used to be vote bank politics. Elections used to happen based on caste, religion...But in the last 10 years, PM Modi finished all these things and now elections happen based on 'Vikasvaad'," Nadda said.

The BJP president boasted that the way the nation prospered in the 10 years of PM Modi's tenure that all sections of society got strengthened woing to PM Modi's policies.

"When we talk about 'Vikas' we can also say that the way the nation prospered in the last 10 years, the way villages, poor, depressed, oppressed, backward, women, youth, our farmers got strengthened is all due to the policies of PM Modi," Nadda said.

Polling was held in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls at Bihar's Jamui, Nawada, Gaya, and Aurangabad on April 19. The state, with 40 Lok Sabha seats, will also witness polling in all the remaining six phases of the general elections.

