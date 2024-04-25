Maharashtra's political landscape braces for seismic shift ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

While the incumbent government is campaigning with the aim of 'Ab ki baar, 400 par', the opposition parties are looking to capitalise on the victim card

Pic/AFP

Key Highlights Share:





As the electoral battle in state heats up further, political parties are busy strateging The two major forces MahaYuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi are going to be taking on each other The opposition parties are looking to capitalise on the victim card

As the electoral battle for 48 seats in the state heats up further, the political parties are busy strategising their moves. The two major forces MahaYuti (Shiv Sena, NCP, BJP) and Maha Vikas Aghadi (Shiv Sena UBT, NCP-SP, Congress) are going to be taking on each other.