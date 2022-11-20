Shimla: Labourers burn coal inside room due to cold, 2 die, 7 hospitalised

All the labourers had burned coal inside the room to cope with the cold weather, but the gas formation combined with the lack of air inside the room led to suffocation

Representational Pic

Burning coal inside a room to cope with the cold turned out to be hazardous for some labourers in Shimla, as two of them died while seven more were in hospital, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Friday night in the Kotgarh area of the Shimla district, Himachal Pradesh.

All the labourers had burned coal inside the room to cope with the cold weather, but the gas formation combined with the lack of air inside the room led to suffocation.

Also Read: Mehrauli killing: Multiple police teams sent to Mumbai, Himachal

The local villagers opened the door on the second day and found all the labourers unconscious. Two labourers died while seven are undergoing treatment in a local hospital.

The local police has registered a case in the matter.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever